India willing to invest more in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

After supporting Sri Lanka with $3.8 billion, India is willing to invest more

'The idea is to respond to Sri Lanka's requests for enabling them to meet their foreign exchange crisis,' said Gopal Baglay, India's high commissioner in Sri Lanka

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 19 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 16:42 ist
'We would like to continue to bring more investment into Sri Lanka' says India's high commissioner in Sri Lanka. Credit: Reuters photo

India is willing to make more investments in neighbouring Sri Lanka after supporting it with $3.8 billion this year, New Delhi's envoy in Colombo told The Indian Express newspaper.

"The idea is to respond to Sri Lanka's requests for enabling them to meet their foreign exchange crisis," said Gopal Baglay, India's high commissioner in Sri Lanka.

Read | Indian official injured in crisis-hit Lanka, High Commission urges citizens to make movements safely

"We would like to continue to bring more investment into Sri Lanka because that will help create medium- and long-term capacity to respond within the Sri Lankan economy." 

Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Crisis
World news

