After week of tensions, China's Xi Jinping vows 'reunification' with Taiwan

Speaking at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi said the Chinese people have a "glorious tradition" of opposing separatism

Reuters, Beijing,
  • Oct 09 2021, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 09:38 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to realise "reunification" with Taiwan, though did not directly mention the use of force, following a week of tensions with the Chinese-claimed island.

Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend their freedom and that only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Speaking at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi said the Chinese people have a "glorious tradition" of opposing separatism.

Also read: Tensions flare as Chinese flights near Taiwan intensify

"Taiwan independence separatism is the biggest obstacle to achieving the reunification of the motherland, and the most serious hidden danger to national rejuvenation," he said on the anniversary of the revolution that overthrew the last imperial dynasty in 1911.

"The historical task of the complete reunification of the motherland must be fulfilled, and will definitely be fulfilled."

China's air force mounted four straight days of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone from October 1, involving close to 150 aircraft, though those missions have since ended.

Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.

