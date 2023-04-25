Air ambulance helicopter crashes in Russia's Volgograd region; pilot dies

An air ambulance helicopter has crashed in Russia's Volgograd region, killing the pilot, the Russian state TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing the region's emergency services.
"A medical aviation helicopter has crashed, one crew member died," the services told the agency.
