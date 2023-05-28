Air France flight turns back to Osaka after malfunction

Air France flight turns back to Osaka after malfunction

None of the 324 passengers and crew were injured, but the aircraft's leading edge was damaged

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • May 28 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 16:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

An Air France KLM SA passenger plane flying from Osaka in western Japan to French capital Paris turned back on Sunday after weather radar and speed meters malfunctioned while flying over the Pacific Ocean, Kyodo news agency reported.

None of the 324 passengers and crew were injured, but the aircraft's leading edge was damaged and the cause was being investigated, Kyodo said, citing the transport ministry's office at Kansai International Airport.

Also Read | Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was 'uncomfortable'

Air France flight 291 took off from Kansai airport around 11:15 am (0215 GMT). The Airbus SE A350 turned back about 35 minutes later and landed safely at the same airport at around 2:25 pm.

The Kansai airport office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism did not answer telephone calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Air France
Japan
flights
Osaka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

 