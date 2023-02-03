Air raid sirens in Kyiv before EU-Ukraine summit

The bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 03 2023, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 14:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Air raid sirens rang out in Kyiv and across Ukraine on Friday before the start of a summit bringing together senior Ukrainian officials and EU representatives.

The bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday with the EU's most senior diplomat, Josep Borrell, for talks on Ukraine's hopes to become an EU member.

Kyiv
Ukraine
World news
EU
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

