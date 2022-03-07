Airstrike at Ukrainian airport kills 9, say rescuers

Airstrike at Ukraine's Vinnytsia airport kills 9, say rescuers

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 07 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 15:27 ist
First responders work at the scene after a missile hit a building, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at Havryshivka Vinnytsia International Airport, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Nine people were killed when Russia forces bombed the airport in Vinnytsia on Sunday, 200 kilometres southwest of the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian rescue services said.

"At 0500 GMT (1030 IST) on Monday, 15 people were pulled from the rubble. Nine of them were dead – five civilians and four soldiers," they said on Telegram, adding that they were continuing to look for survivors.

Ukraine
Russia
World news

