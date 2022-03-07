Airstrike at Ukraine's Vinnytsia airport kills 9, say rescuers

Nine people were killed when Russia forces bombed the airport in Vinnytsia on Sunday, 200 kilometres southwest of the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian rescue services said.

"At 0500 GMT (1030 IST) on Monday, 15 people were pulled from the rubble. Nine of them were dead – five civilians and four soldiers," they said on Telegram, adding that they were continuing to look for survivors.

