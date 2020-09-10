Akin to Osama Bin Laden niece endorsing for President: How Twitterati reacted to Trump Nobel Peace Prize nomination

How Twitterati reacted to Trump's Nobel nomination

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2020, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 15:22 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 has taken social media by storm.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde said Trump should be considered because of his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”

"I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” he said.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a historic deal normalising relations and are scheduled to sign it at a White House ceremony on September 15.

The nomination drew reactions from people across the political spectrum. Although Trump revelled in it, not everyone was seen celebrating.

The process of considering candidates and awarding the Nobel Peace Prize is done in Norway, in contrast to the other Nobel Prizes, which are awarded in neighbouring Sweden.

(With agency inputs)

