Akin to Osama Bin Laden niece endorsing for President: How Twitterati reacted to Trump Nobel Peace Prize nomination

US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 has taken social media by storm.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde said Trump should be considered because of his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”

"I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” he said.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a historic deal normalising relations and are scheduled to sign it at a White House ceremony on September 15.

The nomination drew reactions from people across the political spectrum. Although Trump revelled in it, not everyone was seen celebrating.

President Obama was given a Nobel Peace Prize almost before he entered office. He started, continued, and expanded wars and was on the brink of war in several areas. Obama brought no significant movement toward peace in any part of the world. In fairness, he should return it. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 9, 2020

Does letting 200,000 Americans die disqualify you from the Nobel Peace Prize? — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) September 9, 2020

Can you imagine the riots and temper tantrums from the leftist mob when President Trump is re-elected and he wins the Nobel Peace Prize in the same year.. This is going to be glorious :) #Trump2020 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 9, 2020

Trump being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by far-right anti-immigration nut job Christian Tybring-Gjedde is like getting a letter of recommendation to be a firefighter by a pyromaniac or like, you know, being endorsed for President by Osama Bin Laden’s niece Noor Bin Laden. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 9, 2020

President Trump has been nominated for a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/nATttbmVev — Celani Mathenjwa ❁ (@CelaniMathenjwa) September 9, 2020

The process of considering candidates and awarding the Nobel Peace Prize is done in Norway, in contrast to the other Nobel Prizes, which are awarded in neighbouring Sweden.

