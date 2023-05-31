Oscar winner Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83, a representative for the actor confirmed on Wednesday.
Citing sources, celebrity news website TMZ said Pacino's girlfriend, producer Noor Alfallah was eight months pregnant. It added that Pacino had been linked to Alfallah, 29, since April last year.
A representative for Pacino confirmed the actor and Alfallah were expecting a baby, without giving further details.
Read | I don't remember much of the 1970s: Al Pacino
The Hollywood veteran, known for films such as Scarface, The Godfather, The Irishman and Scent of a Woman, for which he won a best actor Oscar, has three adult children: Julie Marie, his daughter with acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins Anton James and Olivia, with actress Beverly D'Angelo.
Earlier this month, fellow Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, Pacino's co-star in several films including most recently The Irishman, confirmed he had welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Al Pacino at 83 is expecting his fourth child
Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve
Rogue loan apps add to Pakistan's financial pain
Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT
Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru
Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall
Grass is not always greener overseas
TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat
Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes
DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'