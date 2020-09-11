Al-Qaeda threatens Charlie Hebdo for republishing Mohammed cartoons: Report

Al-Qaeda threatens Charlie Hebdo for reposting cartoons

  Sep 11 2020
Al-Qaeda has threatened French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo with a repeat of a 2015 massacre of its staff after it republished controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, the SITE observatory said on Friday.

Al-Qaeda in its publication One Ummah had warned that Charlie Hebdo would be mistaken it believed the 2015 attack was a "one-off" after the magazine printed the "contemptible caricatures" in a defiant issue that marked the start of the trial in Paris of suspected accomplices in the attack.

