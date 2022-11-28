Alert level raised for Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano

Alert level raised for Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano after eruption

Lava flows are not threatening downslope communities, the US Geological Service said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 28 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 16:55 ist
The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii. Credit: US Geological Survey/Handout via Reuters

An eruption began in the summit caldera of Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, on Sunday night, the US Geological Service's volcanic activity service said.

"At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities," the notification said.

The volcano alert level was upgraded from an "advisory" to a "warning."

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will conduct aerial reconnaissance to better describe the eruption and assess hazards, the notification added.

