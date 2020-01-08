All is well, says Trump following Iran missile strike

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "all is well" following a retaliatory Iranian missile attack on US-led forces and that he would make a statement on the situation on Wednesday morning.

Follow live updates of US-Iran tensions here

Iran said it had launched the missile attack on two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel as retribution for the US killing last week of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Also read — Don't seek escalation or war but will defend self: Iran

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

"I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," he added.

Also read — Iran fires missiles at US-led forces in Iraq