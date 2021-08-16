All military, civilian flights halted at Kabul airport, says Pentagon

All flights halted at Kabul airport, says Pentagon

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 16 2021, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 21:45 ist
This image shows crowds of people at the terminal, during the chaotic scene underway at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan as thousands of people converged on the tarmac and airport runways. Credit: AFP Photo

All military and civilian flights have been halted at the Kabul airport because of the crowds of civilians who have surged out onto the runways, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

"US military forces are on the scene working alongside Turkish and other international troops to clear the area of people. We do not know how long this will take," Kirby said.

