All restrictions lifted in Sindh as Cyclone Biparjoy spares Pakistan

Authorities in Pakistan's Sindh on Saturday lifted all restrictions, including going into the open sea, after Cyclone Biparjoy spared the province and its capital Karachi.

The Sindh government had evacuated some 80,000 people from the coastal areas of the province.

The cyclone made landfall near the Gujarat coast on Friday and Pakistan was spared from any aftermath.

Although water levels did increase in the coastal areas like Keti Bandar where the most evacuations were done no lives were lost nor was any heavy loss of property and livestock reported.

“Pakistan was prepared but largely spared the full force,” Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman tweeted on Friday morning.

#CycloneBiparjoy has completed landfall in Indian Gujrat. Pakistan was prepared but largely spared the full force. Sindh’s coastal areas like Sujawal were inundated by high sea levels, but most ppl had been evacuated to safe ground. Thank u to all partners in a stellar… pic.twitter.com/2nVz14uuQO — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 16, 2023

Authorities on Saturday lifted emergency measures, including a ban in Karachi on going into the open sea.

Also Read | Pakistan 'largely spared' as Cyclone Biparjoy weakens after landfall

Some residents in the Seaview Beach and Darakshan areas also returned after voluntarily evacuating their homes due to their proximity to the coastline.

In the fishing port of Keti Bandar, fishermen have gradually returned to their bamboo-made abodes.

But with the government lifting emergency measures and life returning to normal in Karachi and Sindh, a top official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned another cyclone could be on its way in July.

Waqar Mehdi, who has lived in Karachi since 1955, heaved a sigh of relief after Karachi was spared from any effects of the cyclone but he is still worried about the future.

Mehdi said he remains worried that someday the dreadful could happen because of the poor civic infrastructure in Karachi and the corruption that has crept into government departments responsible for ensuring all new buildings are constructed with proper safety measures and quality materials.

Mehdi’s concerns are not alone and are voiced by others as well in this city of approximately 17 million people.

Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Welfare Trust notes that Karachi has undergone radical changes in the last two decades. “One does wonder whether all these new high-rise constructions coming up in the city have been built after meeting all the required safety measures and are deep-rooted enough to survive earthquakes and cyclones,” he said.

Arshad Abdullah, who runs an architecture firm in Karachi, said that in recent years there has been a noticeable trend of builders rushing to just construct high-rise buildings for more profits and houses are being built without proper space layouts.

Edhi said life will go on as normal until some new crisis comes along.