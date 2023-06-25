All restrictions on Russian highways lifted

Wagner chief said the move was to avoid bloodshed.

Reuters
  • Jun 25 2023, 04:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 04:37 ist
Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who advanced most of the way to Moscow began turning back on Saturday, de-escalating a major challenge. Credit: Reuters Photo

All restrictions previously imposed on highways in Russia have been lifted, the TASS news agency said early on Sunday, citing the Federal Road Agency.

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who advanced most of the way to Moscow began turning back on Saturday, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed. 

