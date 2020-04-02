COVID-19 cost almost 900,000 Spanish workers their jobs

Almost 900,000 Spanish workers lost their jobs since coronavirus lockdown

Reuters
Reuters, Madrid,
  • Apr 02 2020, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 13:25 ist
General view of a corridor with patients and medical personnel at an emergency unit of a Spanish hospital in Getafe, outside Madrid. Reuters

Spain's social security data showed on Thursday that close to 900,000 workers lost their job since March 12 when the country went on coronavirus lockdown.

Some 898,822 workers lost their jobs since March 12 in Spain, social security data showed on Thursday, more than half of which are temporary workers.

The number of people officially registered as unemployed in the country rose to 3.5 million in March, the highest level since April 2017.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
spain
Jobs
Coronavirus lockdown
