Although Russian attacks repelled, situation around Bakhmut still difficult: Ukraine commander

The situation around Bakhmut remains difficult, but Ukrainian forces are repelling all Russian attempts to capture the town, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Monday. "The situation around Bakhmut remains difficult," Syrskyi was quoted as saying by Ukraine's Media Military Centre on the Telegram messaging platform.
"All enemy attempts to capture the town are repelled by artillery, tanks, and other firepower."
Also Read | Battle for Bakhmut takes center stage in war in Ukraine
Syrskyi added that the Russian Wagner Group of mercenaries "are attacking from several directions, trying to break through the defences of our troops and advance to the central districts of the town".
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
