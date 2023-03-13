Bakhmut situation still difficult: Ukraine commander

Although Russian attacks repelled, situation around Bakhmut still difficult: Ukraine commander

Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi added that the Russian Wagner Group of mercenaries was relentless in its attacks

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Mar 13 2023, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 15:25 ist
Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire towards Russian positions with a 155mm M777 Howitzer artillery weapon on the front line somewhere near the city of Bakhmut on March 11, 2023 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo

The situation around Bakhmut remains difficult, but Ukrainian forces are repelling all Russian attempts to capture the town, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Monday. "The situation around Bakhmut remains difficult," Syrskyi was quoted as saying by Ukraine's Media Military Centre on the Telegram messaging platform.

"All enemy attempts to capture the town are repelled by artillery, tanks, and other firepower."

Syrskyi added that the Russian Wagner Group of mercenaries "are attacking from several directions, trying to break through the defences of our troops and advance to the central districts of the town".

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine
Russia
Kremlin
Kyiv

