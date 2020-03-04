Amazon confirms 1st employee coronavirus case in US

Amazon confirms first coronavirus case among US employees

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 04 2020, 13:40pm ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2020, 13:40pm ist
The company said on Sunday two employees in Milan, Italy, had been infected with the virus and were under quarantine. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday an employee in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We're supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine," a company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

The spokeswoman confirmed a report by Bloomberg News that all co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon's South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, had been informed.

The company said on Sunday two employees in Milan, Italy, had been infected with the virus and were under quarantine.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Amazon
United States
Coronavirus
Wuhan
Comments (+)
 