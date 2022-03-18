American killed in Russian strike in city north of Kyiv

American among civilians killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Chernihiv

In Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, the capital, at least 53 people had been brought to morgues over the past 24 hours

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Mar 18 2022, 03:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 03:40 ist
Rescuers carry the body of a person who was killed by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Chernihiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

The State Department confirmed on Thursday that an American citizen was killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

The department did not immediately confirm the identity of the American, who was at least the second US citizen to be killed in the conflict, after the killing of journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud last week.

Chernihiv police said on Facebook there was a heavy artillery attack on the city and a US citizen was among the civilians killed.

In Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, the capital, at least 53 people had been brought to morgues over the past 24 hours, killed during heavy Russian air attacks and ground fire, the local governor, Viacheslav Chaus, told Ukrainian TV on Thursday.

