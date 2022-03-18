American among civilians killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Chernihiv

The State Department confirmed on Thursday that an American citizen was killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.
The department did not immediately confirm the identity of the American, who was at least the second US citizen to be killed in the conflict, after the killing of journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud last week.
Chernihiv police said on Facebook there was a heavy artillery attack on the city and a US citizen was among the civilians killed.
In Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, the capital, at least 53 people had been brought to morgues over the past 24 hours, killed during heavy Russian air attacks and ground fire, the local governor, Viacheslav Chaus, told Ukrainian TV on Thursday.
Check out latest DH videos here
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns
Sleep for a strong heart, sleep for good health
In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified
Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy
Gujarat to introduce Gita in schools for class 6-12
Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put
In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World
Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021
'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama
Reminiscing those hostel days