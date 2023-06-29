French cop who fatally shot teen under investigation

Amid unrest, French police officer who fatally shot teenager placed under investigation

The deadly shooting of the teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop has triggered two nights of rioting across France.

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jun 29 2023, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 16:08 ist
French police secure the district after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 28, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

The French police officer who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy in a Paris suburb on Tuesday has been placed under formal investigation for voluntary homicide, a French prosecutor said on Thursday.

150 held as Paris burns over killing of teen by police

The deadly shooting of the teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop has triggered two nights of rioting across France, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to convene a crisis meeting with senior ministers earlier in the day.

