Amid unrest, French police officer who fatally shot teenager placed under investigation

The French police officer who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy in a Paris suburb on Tuesday has been placed under formal investigation for voluntary homicide, a French prosecutor said on Thursday.

The deadly shooting of the teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop has triggered two nights of rioting across France, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to convene a crisis meeting with senior ministers earlier in the day.