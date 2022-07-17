Another attack on Hindu homes, temple in Bangladesh

Another attack on Hindu homes, temple in Bangladesh

The violence in Digholia village took place on Friday evening over a young Hindu boy's social media post

IANS
IANS, Dhaka,
  • Jul 17 2022, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 07:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock image

A mob organised by Islamists in Bangladesh's Narail district has allegedly attacked a Hindu temple and also vandalised several houses belonging to the minority community, the police said on Saturday.

The violence in Digholia village took place on Friday evening over a young Hindu boy's social media post.

A house belonging to a Hindu family was also set afire. The violence took place after the Friday prayers.

Police had fired warning shots to disperse the Islamists, said police inspector Haran Chandra Paul.

Paul said the Hindu boy allegedly posted something on Facebook that angered the Muslims.

Narail Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy said the law enforcers were working to keep the situation under control.

"We're investigating the incident. Those responsible for the violence will face action. The situation is normal for now," he said.

No one has been arrested so far.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangladesh
Violence
temple
Hindus
World news

What's Brewing

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

IIT-M showcases innovative technology projects

IIT-M showcases innovative technology projects

Explained: Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill

Explained: Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill

Where they care for bears

Where they care for bears

 