Another pro-Imran Khan Pakistani TV journalist returns home after being abducted by armed men

Another prominent Pakistani television journalist who was picked up by unidentified armed persons from his residence here, apparently because of his support to former prime minister Imran Khan, has returned home safely, his family said.

Since the disturbances of May 9 linked to the arrest of Khan, there have been several complaints and petitions filed in courts about missing persons and political workers, civil activists and journalists being taken away forcibly by armed men.

An executive producer of Pakistan's Geo News channel, Zubair Anjum was picked up and taken to an undisclosed location by armed men from his residence in the Malir Colony area late Monday night.

His brother, Wajahat said on Wednesday that he has now returned home.

“The officials entered Zubair’s residence wielding arms and forcibly took him away while other family members were mishandled,” his brother Wajahat was quoted as saying.

Several media bodies condemned the journalist’s alleged abduction and called on the government to take notice with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) demanding the immediate and safe release of the journalist.

“He has just returned home safely,” he added.

Earlier, a prominent lawyer and civil activist, Jibran Nasir was stopped by unidentified armed men while he was returning from a dinner in Karachi with his wife, Mansa Pasha and was abducted but was later released after dozens of protesters held a rally in Karachi to condemn his abduction.

Meanwhile, after the news of Zubair came out, the area’s SSP Tariq Nawaz denied that his force had any information in this regard.

He added that no police station or unit had reported taking the journalist into custody.

Last month, another prominent journalist, Sami Ibrahim was also picked up from his residence in Islamabad and returned safely while there is still no news about the disappearance of Imran Riaz Khan, a well-known TV host and supporter and sympathiser of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

The arrest of Khan on May 9 triggered unrest in Pakistan leading to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed by the protesters.

The ousted premier is under pressure to keep his party intact as dozens of leaders have abandoned it after the crackdown launched to arrest those involved in attacks on military installations on May 9.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.