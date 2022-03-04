Anti-war elements in Russia thwarted assassination attempts on Zelenskyy

Ukriane President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has survived at least three assassination attempts in the past week, The Times, UK, reported.

Two different outfits have been sent to kill the Ukrainian President -- mercenaries of the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and Chechen special forces.

Both have been thwarted by anti-war elements within Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the report said.

Wagner mercenaries in Kiev have sustained losses during their attempts and are said to have been alarmed by how accurately the Ukrainians had anticipated their moves.

A source close to the group said it was "eerie" how well-briefed Zelenskyy's security team appeared to be, The Times reported.

On Saturday, an attempt on Zelenskyy's' life was foiled on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian security officials said a cadre of Chechen assassins had been "eliminated".

