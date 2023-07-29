US calls for immediate release of ousted Niger Prez

Antony Blinken calls for immediate release of ousted Niger president

Leaders of a coup in Niger declared General Abdourahamane Tiani as head of state on Friday.

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney ,
  • Jul 29 2023, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 16:23 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: Reuters Photo

 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday called for the immediate release of ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum and the restoration of democratic order in the country.

Leaders of a coup in Niger declared General Abdourahamane Tiani as head of state on Friday, saying they had ousted Bazoum in the seventh military takeover in West and Central Africa in less than three years.

Antony Blinken
US
Niger
World news

