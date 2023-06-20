China spy balloon incident 'should be closed': Blinken

Antony Blinken says China spy balloon incident 'should be closed'

A spy balloon or an observation balloon is, as the name suggests, a hot air balloon purposed for surveillance.

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 20 2023, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 16:22 ist
The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. Credit: Reuters Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the spy balloon incident with China 'should be closed' in an interview with MSNBC posted online on Tuesday.

Also Read | China is in no mood to match US’ desire for dialogue

"We did what we needed to do to protect our interests, we said what we needed to say and made clear what needed to make clear in terms of this not happening again. So as long as it doesn't, that chapter should be closed," Antony Blinken said in the video interview with MSNBC.
 

