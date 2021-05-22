Antony Blinken to visit Israel, West Bank on May 26-27

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • May 22 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 15:12 ist
US, Israeli and Palestinian officials have not published Blinken's full itinerary. Credit: Reuters Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and Thursday as part of Washington's efforts to build on the Gaza truce, a source briefed on the planning said on Saturday.

Read more: Gazans, Israel take stock after truce ends 11 days of violence

US, Israeli and Palestinian officials have not published Blinken's full itinerary. The State Department announced his visit on Thursday, saying he would "discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians".

Blinken's Middle East trip would include visit to Egypt, which mediated the Gaza truce between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants, as well as to Jordan, the source said. 

