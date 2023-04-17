George Floyd murder: Chauvin's conviction affirmed

Appeals court affirms conviction of Chauvin for George Floyd murder

The panel of three judges rejected Chauvin's argument that the judge in his 2021 state trial abused his discretion

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 17 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 22:33 ist
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd during a 2020 arrest, rejecting Chauvin's request for a new trial.

The panel of three judges rejected Chauvin's argument that the judge in his 2021 state trial abused his discretion in denying Chauvin's request to move the trial outside of Minneapolis.

Also Read: Toll of police brutality on display at State of the Union

Chauvin, a white man, was convicted of murdering Floyd, who is Black, by kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during the arrest, which sparked protests across the country against police brutality and racism.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison. In December 2021, Chauvin pleaded guilty in federal court to charges he violated George Floyd's civil rights.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
George Floyd
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

 