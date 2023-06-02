Apple denies surveillance claims made by Russia's FSB

The company said it has 'never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any apple product and never will'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 02 2023, 05:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 05:23 ist
Apple logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Apple Inc is denying claims made by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) that it cooperated with American spies to surveil Russian iPhone users.

In a statement, the company said it has "never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any apple product and never will."

Apple Inc
Russia
World news

