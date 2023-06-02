Apple denies surveillance claims made by Russia's FSB

Apple Inc is denying claims made by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) that it cooperated with American spies to surveil Russian iPhone users.
In a statement, the company said it has "never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any apple product and never will."
