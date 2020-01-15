Are Donald Trump, Pompeo, ISIS strange bedfellows? asks Iranian minister Javad Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Wednesday said that the war against the Islamic State had suffered a major setback with the "assassination" of the West Asian nation's top military leader Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the United States earlier this year.

Zarif said that only US President Donald Trump, his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Islamic State were celebrating the killing of Gen Soleimani. "Who is celebrating the death of Gen Soleimani? It is Trump, Pompeo, and ISIS. Are they strange bedfellows ?" said Zarif.

"The war against Daesh (ISIS) just suffered a major setback. Daesh just won a major victory, " he said at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

Zarif subtly nudged India to join Iran in rebuilding a coalition against Islamic State.

"Daesh is closer to you (India) and us (Iran) more than we wish. They want to occupy the same territory where the Taliban started (in Afghanistan). We need to create a new coalition to fight them," Iranian Foreign Minister said. "We need to know where the US is standing," he added.

He said that the US should show that it wanted to defeat the Islamic State and should join the coalition he proposed.

The Raisina Dialogue was the first opportunity for Iranian Foreign Minister to directly address the world community on a foreign land since the tension between Tehran and Washington D.C. escalated after the US killed Lt Gen Soleimani in a drone attack near the international airport at Baghdad - the capital of Iraq - on January 3. Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) retaliated on January 7 - firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles targeting the US airbase at Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq.

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual conference on geopolitics held by the Government of India in association with the Observer Research Foundation – a think-tank based in New Delhi.

Zarif was expected to visit New York to attend a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on January 9. But Trump’s administration refused to grant him a visa, thus denying him entry to the US. Tehran alleged that the US decision to deny a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister was a violation of the 1947 Headquarters Agreement that required Washington D.C. to let foreign leaders, dignitaries, diplomats, and other officials visit New York to take part in the meetings and other events held at the UN premises in New York.

The meeting of the UN Security Council in New York would have been the first opportunity for Iranian Foreign Minister to formally put forward Tehran’s view on US-Iran tension before the world. But since the US rejected his plea for a visa, the world had to wait for him to articulate at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi the evolving situation in the Persian Gulf after the killing of Lt. Gen Soleimani.

"Gen Soleimani went to Iraq to calm down Iraqi government who were enraged with the killing of 25 Iraqi nationals to avenge the killing of one US citizen. "Was that proportionate?",Zarif asked.

"The US used an Iraqi base to target someone in Iraqi territory who was a guest of the Iraqi Government," added Iranian Foreign Minister.

He said that Trump's comment vowing to destroy cultural sites of Iran and Pompeo's remarks vowing to starve people of Iran were all violations of international laws.