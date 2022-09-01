Argentina could hike interest rate to 75% this month

Argentina could hike interest rate to 75% this month, source says

Reuters
Reuters, Buenos Aires,
  • Sep 01 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 22:09 ist

Argentina's central bank could hike the benchmark interest rate to 75 per cent this month, a source with direct knowledge of the board's discussions said on Thursday, in a bid to support the embattled peso currency amid one of the world's highest inflation rates.

That would be a 550 basis point jump from the current level of 69.5 per cent.

The source, who declined to be identified as the talks were private, said that the rate hike would depend on consumer price index (CPI) rises, with annualized inflation running at over 70 per cent and estimated to reach over 90 per cent by the end of the year.

"The evolution of retail prices is being closely followed, and another hike in the rate is not ruled out to go with the upcoming (CPI) data for August, so that it can beat inflation," an adviser to the central bank told Reuters.

"It is an issue that is discussed within the board and no decision has been made, but it would not be unreasonable if the rate could rise to 75 per cent," the source added.

A central bank spokesman declined to comment.

The central bank has sharply raised the 28-day 'Leliq' in recent months, with raises of 800 and 950 bps, coming after regular smaller adjustments earlier in the year.

Three analysts told Reuters they expected a hike this month of between 400 and 600 bps, against monthly inflation in August projected at 6 per cent-6.5 per cent. August inflation data will be released on Sept. 14.

