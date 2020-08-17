Armed group attacks 40 indigenous families in Guatemala

An armed group attacked an indigenous community in central Guatemala on Sunday, burning down their houses, the government said.

Authorities said the group entered the village of Balbatzul early morning in the town of Cubilguitz, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of the country's capital and populated by members of the Maya Q'eqchi ethnic group.

Police received calls warning of the attack and sent agents to the site, where they found 40 families had been attacked, according to spokesman Jorge Aguilar.

The district attorney's office of Alta Verapaz is investigating.

Daniel Pascual, general coordinator of the Committee for Peasant Unity, said an illegal armed group burned down the 40 peasant families' houses after violently evicting them.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said police and the public ministry were at the scene investigating.

"Violence is not acceptable between brothers. We are concerned about the events in the community of Cubulwitz, Coban, Alta Verapaz, and we have coordinated with various institutions to guarantee the safety and lives of the residents," he said on Twitter.

Guatemala's human rights ombudsman Jordan Rodas demanded authorities "conduct a prompt investigation to identify" the perpetrators.