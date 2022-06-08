Armed man arrested near home of US Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

Armed man arrested near home of US SC Justice Kavanaugh

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 08 2022, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 21:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An armed man who made threats against conservative US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice's home in Maryland early on Wednesday, a court spokesperson said.

The Washington Post reported that the man, who it said was in his mid-20s, was angry about a draft opinion leaked last month signalling that the court was preparing to overturn the Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

"At approximately 1:50 am today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh," court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said.

The Supreme Court building has been surrounded by high black fencing since the leak of that decision, which court officials said was authentic but a preliminary draft that did not necessarily represent the final decision. The draft decision triggered protests in Washington and other cities by abortion-rights supporters.

