Armed troops block Sri Lanka opposition protest march

Heavily armed Sri Lankan security forces blocked a march led by opposition legislators who had defied a weekend curfew to protest the island nation's worsening economic crisis on Sunday, an AFP photographer at the scene witnessed.
More than 100 people had joined the march in the capital Colombo before it was stopped near the home of opposition leader Sajith Premadasa by a large group of police and soldiers carrying assault rifles.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence
Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition
Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more
Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power
Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow
Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote
Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting
India sees warmest March in 122 years
Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'
Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup