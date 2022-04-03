Armed troops block Sri Lanka opposition protest march

Heavily armed Sri Lankan security forces blocked a march led by opposition legislators who had defied a weekend curfew to protest the island nation's worsening economic crisis on Sunday, an AFP photographer at the scene witnessed.

More than 100 people had joined the march in the capital Colombo before it was stopped near the home of opposition leader Sajith Premadasa by a large group of police and soldiers carrying assault rifles.

