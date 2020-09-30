'Armenia not ready for Russia-mediated peace talks with Azerbaijan'

'Armenia not ready for peace talks with Azerbaijan'

AFP
AFP, Yerevan,
  • Sep 30 2020, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 12:28 ist
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said peace talks with Azerbaijan under Russian mediation would be inappropriate, as fighting over the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region entered the fourth day.

"It isn't very appropriate to speak of a summit between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia at a time of intensive hostilities," Pashinyan told Russia's Interfax news agency. "A suitable atmosphere and conditions are needed for negotiations."

Armenia
Azerbaijan
Russia

