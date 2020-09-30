'Armenia not ready for Russia-mediated peace talks with Azerbaijan'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said peace talks with Azerbaijan under Russian mediation would be inappropriate, as fighting over the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region entered the fourth day.

"It isn't very appropriate to speak of a summit between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia at a time of intensive hostilities," Pashinyan told Russia's Interfax news agency. "A suitable atmosphere and conditions are needed for negotiations."