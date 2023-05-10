Army has been deployed in Pakistan's Punjab to maintain law and order after protest erupted across the country over the arrest of former PM Imran Khan.

Imran Khan was produced before a special court on Wednesday for hearing in a corruption case. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Pakistan Army deployed in Pakistan’s Punjab to maintain law and order after Imran Khan’s arrest yesterday: Pak Media pic.twitter.com/i9sYSpZiMZ — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

