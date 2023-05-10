Imran Khan arrest: Army deployed in Pakistan's Punjab

Army deployed in Pakistan’s Punjab to maintain law and order after Imran Khan’s arrest

Imran Khan was produced before special court today for hearing in corruption case

DH Web Desk
  • May 10 2023, 15:00 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 15:03 ist
Protests against Imran Khan's arrest. Credit: AFP Photo

Army has been deployed in Pakistan's Punjab to maintain law and order after protest erupted across the country over the arrest of former PM Imran Khan.

Imran Khan was produced before a special court on Wednesday for hearing in a corruption case. He was arrested on Tuesday.

 

More to follow...

 

Pakistan
Imran Khan
World news

