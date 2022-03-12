'About 1,300' Ukrainian troops killed so far: Zelenskyy

'Around 1,300' Ukrainian troops killed since Russia invasion: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy made the disclosure at a media briefing, the first time Kyiv had given such a toll since the beginning of fighting

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 12 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 21:37 ist
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: IANS Photo

"Around 1,300" Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour, the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday as Moscow's forces closed in on the capital Kyiv.

Zelenskyy made the disclosure at a media briefing, the first time Kyiv had given such a toll since the beginning of fighting. On March 2 Russia said it had lost nearly 500 soldiers, but has not updated the figure since.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky

What's Brewing

Man shoots woman for rejecting proposal; kills self

Man shoots woman for rejecting proposal; kills self

Saudi executes 81 people in one day for terror offences

Saudi executes 81 people in one day for terror offences

India needs Rs 1.53L cr investments for climate targets

India needs Rs 1.53L cr investments for climate targets

Easy ideas for everyday table settings

Easy ideas for everyday table settings

 