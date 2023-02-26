Around 40 migrants drown after boat wrecked off Italy

Around 40 migrants, including a baby, died after their overloaded boat sank on Sunday in stormy seas off the southern Italian coastal city of Crotone, Italian media reported.
Also Read | At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya
Rescue workers said on Twitter they had recovered 28 bodies and seen three others dragged away by the currents. They said around 40 people had been rescued.
Refugees Drown in Shipwrecks Off Coasts of Greece, Italy https://t.co/Mdmh5YYDOk
— Democracy Now! (@democracynow) February 7, 2023
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed
Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM
BTS’s J-Hope starts military enlistment process
Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves
Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles
Kolkata: City of Joyful eating
The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon