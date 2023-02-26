Around 40 migrants drown after boat wrecked off Italy

40 migrants drown after boat wrecked off Italy

Rescue workers said on Twitter they had recovered 28 bodies and seen three others dragged away by the currents

PTI
PTI, Rome,
  • Feb 26 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 16:36 ist
Rescuers recover a body at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas, Sunday, February 26, 2023. Credit: AP via PTI

Around 40 migrants, including a baby, died after their overloaded boat sank on Sunday in stormy seas off the southern Italian coastal city of Crotone, Italian media reported.

Also Read | At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya

Rescue workers said on Twitter they had recovered 28 bodies and seen three others dragged away by the currents. They said around 40 people had been rescued.

World news
Refugees
Italy
Greece
shipwrecks

