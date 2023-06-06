Around 600 houses flooded after dam breach in Ukraine

Around 600 houses flooded as dam breach sinks Ukrainian town

The town is situated near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been largely unaffected by the floods

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 06 2023, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 15:26 ist
A general view of the Nova Kakhovka dam that was breached in Kherson region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian emergency services said on Tuesday that around 600 houses had been flooded after the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was breached overnight, the Russian state news agency TASS reported.

The Russian-controlled Ukrainian town of Nova Kakhovka was under water after the nearby dam was breached overnight, while residents of around 300 houses evacuated, earlier in the day.

Parts of the town were also disconnected from power supplies for safety reasons, while a state of emergency was also declared.

The town is situated near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been largely unaffected by the floods.

Energoatom chief Petro Kotin said the fall in the levels of the Kakhovka reservoir would not affect the level of water in cooling ponds at the facility's spent nuclear fuel storage pools.

Also Read: Nova Kakhovka dam supplying water to Crimea blown up in southern Ukraine

An AFP report, quoting a military official said that about 16,000 people were in the critical zone on the right bank of the Kherson region. 

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson miliary administration, there was flooding in eight areas along the Dnipro River.

(With AFP inputs)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related videos

What's Brewing

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change

Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change

Odisha train crash: Father finds son alive in morgue

Odisha train crash: Father finds son alive in morgue

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

 