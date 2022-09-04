As Britain prepares for a new leader, tensions with allies loom

Three weeks after Liz Truss became Britain’s top diplomat in 2021, she told a Conservative Party conference that her country need not compete for the affection of the United States. Britons, she said, should not worry “like some teenage girl at a party if we’re not considered to be good enough.”

Her line drew laughs, but little more than that, at a meeting dominated by the flamboyant figure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Now, though, Johnson is on his way out and Truss is the front-runner in the contest to replace him, making such provocative comments a potential clue to future policy.

Should Truss emerge victorious in a party vote that will be announced on Monday, she will have a chance to flesh out the vision of a Global Britain that Johnson unveiled after the country left the European Union two years ago. Based on her record as foreign secretary, diplomats and analysts in London and Washington said, relations could get bumpier with the United States and, even more so, with Europe.

Tensions between London and Brussels have already flared over legislation introduced by Truss that would upend the post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland. She has vowed to push the new law through Parliament, stoking fears that it could trigger a trade war across the English Channel.

The Biden administration is keeping close watch, anxious that the dispute could threaten a quarter-century of peace in Northern Ireland secured by the Good Friday Agreement. President Joe Biden has asked aides to pass along his concern about the negotiations between Britain and the European Union over the trade rules.

“We’re going to trundle along in a pretty bad place” in part because “she’s going to keep playing to the peanut gallery of those who are deeply committed to Brexit,” said Leslie Vinjamuri, the director of the US and Americas program at Chatham House, the British research institution.

“There is a swath of Britain that doesn’t like being dependent on the United States or the European Union,” Vinjamuri said. “She is completely aligned with a vision of Britain being global, strong, sovereign and, most of all, independent.”

Her Brexit-inflected message has helped Truss pile up a commanding lead in the polls over her opponent, Rishi Sunak.