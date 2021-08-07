As Covid-19 infections rise, US now averaging 1 lakh daily cases

US now averaging 1 lakh daily Covid-19 cases

The country was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June

  • Aug 07 2021, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 12:09 ist
Cases and hospitalisations have skyrocketed in the last month, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Credit: Reuters Photo

The seven-day average for new daily Covid-19 infections has surpassed 1,00,000 in the US, returning to levels not seen since the winter surge.

Cases and hospitalisations have skyrocketed in the last month, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. The country was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 1,07,143.

The virus is spreading quickly through unvaccinated populations, especially in the Deep South. Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi have had hospitals overrun with patients.

The US first crossed the 1,00,000 average number in November and peaked at about 2,50,000 in early January before bottoming out in late June.

