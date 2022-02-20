As shelling increases in Ukraine, Russia fires missiles in a blunt warning

As shelling struck towns in eastern Ukraine Saturday and civilians boarded buses to evacuate the region, Russia engaged in a dramatic display of military theater, test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles in a reminder to the West that a conflict over Ukraine could quickly escalate.

In eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists have asserted, without evidence, that Ukraine was planning a large-scale attack, separatist leaders urged women and children to evacuate and able-bodied men to prepare to fight.

While Western leaders have dismissed the notion that Ukraine would launch an attack while surrounded by Russian forces, the ginned-up panic was a disturbing sign of what the United States has warned could be a pretext for a Russian invasion. President Joe Biden declared Friday that President Vladimir Putin of Russia had already decided to invade Ukraine.

Also Read: Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, flew to Munich Saturday to shore up Western support for his threatened nation.

Western leaders there displayed a united front and issued repeated calls for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. Vice President Kamala Harris called the crisis “a defining moment” for European security and the defense of democratic values.

But Putin sent his own message, presiding over tests of nuclear-capable missiles as part of what Russia insists are only military exercises around Ukraine and not the precursor to an invasion.

Tensions between the United States and Russia have not been this high since the Cold War, and Russia’s nuclear drills Saturday appeared carefully timed to deter the West from direct military involvement in Ukraine.

In Munich, Harris warned that if Russia invaded Ukraine, the United States and its allies would target not only financial institutions and technology exports to Russia but also “those who are complicit and those who aid and direct this unprovoked invasion.”

In Ukraine, artillery fire picked up along the entire length of the front line, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said Saturday. The shelling was roughly double the level of the previous two days, the ministry said.

Several intense artillery barrages targeted a pocket of government-controlled territory around the town of Svitlodarsk, a spot that has worried security analysts for weeks for its proximity to dangerous industrial infrastructure, including storage tanks for poisonous gas.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: