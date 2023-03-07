As the world becomes more turbulent, must advance relations with Russia: Chinese FM Qin Gang

China must advance its relations with Russia as the world becomes more turbulent, foreign minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question about whether China and Russia would abandon the US dollar or euro in future for trade, Qin also told reporters at a news conference on the sidelines of an annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing that countries should use whatever currency they feel is safe and trustworthy.