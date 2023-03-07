China says it must advance relations with Russia

As the world becomes more turbulent, must advance relations with Russia: Chinese FM Qin Gang

Qin was interacting with reporters at a news conference on the sidelines of an annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Mar 07 2023, 08:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 11:44 ist
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang waves as he arrives for a press conference at the Media Center of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on March 7, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

China must advance its relations with Russia as the world becomes more turbulent, foreign minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday.

Also Read | China raises defence budget for 8th consecutive year with 7.2% increase to $225 bn

Responding to a question about whether China and Russia would abandon the US dollar or euro in future for trade, Qin also told reporters at a news conference on the sidelines of an annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing that countries should use whatever currency they feel is safe and trustworthy.

