Ashraf Ghani secures second term as Afghanistan president

  • Feb 18 2020, 21:31pm ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2020, 21:31pm ist
Ashraf Ghani has secured a second term as president of Afghanistan, according to final results of the September 28, 2019 poll released Tuesday by the country's election commission.

"The election commission... declares Mr Ashraf Ghani, who has won 50.64 per cent of the votes, as the president of Afghanistan," election commission chief Hawa Alam Nuristani told a press conference in Kabul.

The results had been delayed for nearly five months after allegations of vote-rigging from Ghani's main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, forced a recount.

