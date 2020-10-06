Asked if he wants to be PM, UK's Rishi Sunak says current job hard enough

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak, asked whether he would like to be prime minister one day, said Boris Johnson was doing the job admirably well and his own job was hard enough.
"I think the job I have is hard enough, and I see up close what the prime minister has to deal with every day, it's not an envious task, I think he does it admirably well," he told Sky News.
"These are very difficult times, I'm grateful that we have his leadership, I think the country should be very grateful for that as well."
First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur
Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends
Can climate change burden people of colour more?
California wildfire doused, drinking water now a danger
Lakhs shackled for mental health issues: HRW
Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue
Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study