This job is hard enough: Sunak on wanting to be UK PM

Asked if he wants to be PM, UK's Rishi Sunak says current job hard enough

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 06 2020, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 15:34 ist
Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak, asked whether he would like to be prime minister one day, said Boris Johnson was doing the job admirably well and his own job was hard enough.

"I think the job I have is hard enough, and I see up close what the prime minister has to deal with every day, it's not an envious task, I think he does it admirably well," he told Sky News.

"These are very difficult times, I'm grateful that we have his leadership, I think the country should be very grateful for that as well." 

