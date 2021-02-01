AstraZeneca to increase EU vaccine deliveries by 30%, says European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen

AstraZeneca will deliver 30 per cent more coronavirus vaccine doses to the EU than it pledged last week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

The company will send 9 million additional doses and "will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled", Von der Leyen said in a tweet after days of tensions over production delays.

The new doses represent an increase of 30 per cent on the previous order, Von der Leyen said in an interview with the German ZDF broadcaster.