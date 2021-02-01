'AstraZeneca to increase EU vaccine deliveries by 30%'

AstraZeneca to increase EU vaccine deliveries by 30%, says European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Feb 01 2021, 03:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 03:01 ist
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Reuters.

AstraZeneca will deliver 30 per cent more coronavirus vaccine doses to the EU than it pledged last week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

The company will send 9 million additional doses and "will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled", Von der Leyen said in a tweet after days of tensions over production delays.

The new doses represent an increase of 30 per cent on the previous order, Von der Leyen said in an interview with the German ZDF broadcaster.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AstraZeneca
Ursula von der Leyen
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
European Union

What's Brewing

Farmers dance to folk tunes at Ghazipur border

Farmers dance to folk tunes at Ghazipur border

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

PM lauds differently-abled man's loyalty to cleanliness

PM lauds differently-abled man's loyalty to cleanliness

Scientists decode how Covid-infected lungs degenerate

Scientists decode how Covid-infected lungs degenerate

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

 