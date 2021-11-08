Astroworld tragedy: Travis Scott promises full refund, backs out of Vegas show

American rapper Travis Scott, saying he was "too distraught to play" in the aftermath of the Astroworld festival tragedy, will not make his headlining appearance at Saturday's Day N Vegas Festival.

Like Astroworld, Day N Vegas is a general admission festival, where under normal circumstances, fans are left to jockey for prime positions, reports Variety.

Sources quoted by Variety in its exclusive report also said Scott would provide full refunds to all attendees who bought tickets to the Astroworld festival, which took place at Houston's NRG Park this past Saturday and had to be cancelled after a crowd surge led to the deaths of eight people aged 14 to 27.

Named after Scott's best-selling album, Astroworld has been organised by the rapper since 2018. Disrupted last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's event was billed as a showcase of the return to post-Covid normality.

The concert, which included Drake coming on stage for the final songs of Scott's performance, was webcast live to a worldwide audience by Apple Music. The second night of the festival, planned to unfold on Saturday (US Central Time), was immediately cancelled as the extent of the casualties of the first night became evident.

