At least 1 dead, 30 injured in Dutch train collision

At least 1 dead, 30 injured as trains collide in southern Netherlands

Emergency services were at the scene rescuing those injured in the town of Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam

AFP
AFP, Voorschoten,
  • Apr 04 2023, 10:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 11:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least one person died and 30 were injured early Tuesday when a high-speed passenger train slammed into heavy construction equipment and derailed near The Hague, Dutch emergency services said.

The accident took place around 3:30 am (0130 GMT) close to the village of Voorschoten, about eight kilometres (five miles) north of The Hague.

The double decker train was travelling between Amsterdam and The Hague and was carrying some 60 people.

"One person has died and at least 30 people have been injured. The seriously injured are being taken to hospital, while 11 are at homes of nearby residents," Hollands Midden emergency services said.

"Specialists are working to secure the train."

Images from the scene and news reports showed a front carriage which landed on a field, while a second carriage flipped on its side.

One carriage was suspended over a small ditch with water. A third carriage remained upright, while a fourth caught fire, the ANP news agency said.

Services on the busy link, used by trains running from Amsterdam to Brussels and Paris have been halted and will not resume until the afternoon, rail officials said.

Several ambulances and a helicopter were deployed to take seriously injured passengers to hospital.

"We heard a loud bang and suddenly the lights went out," an unidentified witness told the local Omroep West television news.

"We couldn't initially get out of the train because there was no electricity," said the man, who appeared in a state of shock.

"Eventually we got after what felt like hours," the man added.

The Netherland's worst train disaster happened on January 8, 1962, when two passenger trains crashed at Harmelen, near the central city of Utrecht, killing 93 people and injuring 52 others.

That accident occurred in thick fog when a train driver missed a warning signal and the two trains hit head-on.

One person was killed and six others were injured when a train collided with a hydraulic crane in central Netherlands in 2016.

Another person died and 117 others were injured in a collision near Amsterdam in April 2012 with reports later saying a driver failed to respect a stop sign.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
The Netherlands
Train collision

Related videos

What's Brewing

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Five things to know about NATO

Five things to know about NATO

DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts

BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts

Kids shun screens for traditional games

Kids shun screens for traditional games

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

 