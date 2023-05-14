At least 1 dead as tornado strikes Gulf coast of Texas

At least 1 dead as tornado strikes Gulf coast of Texas

Officials confirmed that multiple structures sustained 'extensive damage'

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • May 14 2023, 08:56 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 08:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least one person was killed and nearly a dozen hospitalized after a tornado struck an unincorporated Gulf Coast community in Texas on Saturday, damaging numerous structures and taking down power lines, officials said.

A severe thunderstorm that spawned a tornado hit Laguna Heights, near South Padre Island and surrounding communities, such as Port Isabel, around 4 a.m.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez said 10 people were injured, with two of them in critical condition. The others had minor cuts and bruises.

Officials confirmed that multiple structures sustained “extensive damage.”

A highway was closed in the morning as crews cleared debris and downed power lines. Road closures were lifted in the afternoon, Lopez said. About 35 people were in a shelter that was set up for emergency use, he added.

A spokesperson at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department said officials were still surveying the area for damage.

Angelica Soria, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Brownsville, Texas, said officials determined in a preliminary damage assessment that a tornado was on the ground for five minutes. The damage was consistent with a tornado with wind speeds of 86-110 mph.

“The survey team is still going to go through the damage assessment,” Soria said. “I know it wasn’t a very large swath, but I don’t have the exact mileage yet.”

The storm comes after severe weather this week struck Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. The region was pummeled with high winds and large hail.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tornado
Texas
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Panama Canal maintenance to extend its life by 100 yrs

Panama Canal maintenance to extend its life by 100 yrs

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders

Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

 