At least 10 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for Covid patients

10 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for Covid patients

Many ambulances were rushing towards the hospital

  • Apr 25 2021, 03:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 03:17 ist
At least 10 people were killed and another 30 injured in a fire at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad on Saturday that had been equipped to house Covid-19 patients, medical sources at three nearby hospitals said.

The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area of the Iraqi capital occurred after an accident caused an oxygen tank to explode, the sources said.

Many ambulances were rushing towards the hospital, ferrying away those hurt by the fire, a Reuters photographer nearby said.

Patients not injured in the incident were also being transferred out of the hospital, the medical sources said. 

