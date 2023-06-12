At least 10 killed, many injured as bus crashes in Australia

At least 10 people died and 11 were injured after a bus rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in the Hunter region in Australia's New South Wales state, police said on Monday.
Eighteen passengers were uninjured in the accident that occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday (1330 GMT) near the town of Greta, about 180 kilometres (112 miles) northwest of Sydney.
The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the crash has began, police said.
