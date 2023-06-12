At least 10 killed in bus crash in Australia

At least 10 killed, many injured as bus crashes in Australia

The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2023, 02:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 03:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 10 people died and 11 were injured after a bus rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in the Hunter region in Australia's New South Wales state, police said on Monday.

Eighteen passengers were uninjured in the accident that occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday (1330 GMT) near the town of Greta, about 180 kilometres (112 miles) northwest of Sydney.

The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the crash has began, police said.

Accident
Australia
World news
New South Wales
Bus accident

