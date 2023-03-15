At least 11 dead in Colombia coal mine explosion

At least 11 dead in Colombia coal mine explosion

The accident occurred due to an accumulation of gases that exploded after a worker's tool caused a spark, an official said

AFP
AFP, Bogotá,
  • Mar 15 2023, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 20:18 ist
Firefighters rescuing a miner after an explosion at a coal mine in Sutatausa municipality. Credit: AFP Photo/Cundinamarca Fire Department

At least 11 people died and ten more remain trapped following a coal mine explosion in central Colombia, the governor of Cundinamarca department said Wednesday.

The accident in the municipality of Sutatausa occurred due to an accumulation of gases that exploded after a worker's tool caused a spark, Governor Nicolas Garcia told Blu Radio.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Colombia
Explosion

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

In Pics: Fun facts to know about superstar Alia Bhatt

In Pics: Fun facts to know about superstar Alia Bhatt

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

 